CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Brandon Benson, Company B, 84th Chemical Battalion trainee, conducts one last inspection of the M50 protective masks for engineer trainees with Company A, 554th Engineer Battalion, before they enter the Mask Confidence Chamber at Fort Leonard Wood’s Training Area 106C, during a trainee-led Mask Confidence Training event March 28, 2026.