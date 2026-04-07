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    Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site [Image 2 of 2]

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    Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site

    TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site location map, Tonawanda, NY, May 2025.
    Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Paulin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9604875
    VIRIN: 250501-D-A5040-5122
    Resolution: 2108x2843
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

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