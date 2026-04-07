Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site location map, Tonawanda, NY, May 2025.

Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Paulin)