Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site graphic representation of the areas within the site, Tonawanda, NY, May 6, 2024.

Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army Courtesy Graphic)