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    Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit [Image 1 of 2]

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    Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit

    TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site graphic representation of the areas within the site, Tonawanda, NY, May 6, 2024.
    Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army Courtesy Graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9604872
    VIRIN: 240506-D-A5040-5229
    Resolution: 1428x924
    Size: 372.26 KB
    Location: TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    tonado
    Seaway Site
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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