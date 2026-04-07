Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted a site visit at the Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site and viewed the drilling of soils samples at the southside area and sample preparation for shipment to the lab for testing, Tonawanda, NY, Jul. 23, 2025.

Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Paulin)