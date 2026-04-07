Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted a site visit at the Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site and inspected the engineered cap, Tonawanda, NY, May 1, 2025.

Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Paulin)