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    Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit [Image 2 of 5]

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    Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program Seaway Site Visit

    TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted a site visit at the Formerly Utilized Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Seaway site and inspected the engineered cap, Tonawanda, NY, May 1, 2025.
    Under FUSRAP, USACE is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program providing ecological and economic benefits across the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Paulin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9604831
    VIRIN: 250513-D-A5040-4203
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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