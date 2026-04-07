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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off [Image 5 of 5]

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman mekhi manson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    260402-N-UQ809-1137 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Apr. 2, 2026) - Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier John C. Stennis (CVN 74), left, Capt. Richard Prescott, executive officer of Stennis, middle, and Master Chief Master-at-Arms Brandy Gennette, Command Master Chief of Stennis, right, give cheers to Cmdr. Laveda McDaniels during a ring-off ceremony aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, Apr. 2, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mekhi Manson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:22
    Photo ID: 9604838
    VIRIN: 260402-N-UQ809-1137
    Resolution: 4559x3669
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off [Image 5 of 5], by SN mekhi manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off

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