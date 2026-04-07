USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Admin Officer Ring-Off

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260402-N-UQ809-1062 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Apr. 2, 2026) - Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier John C. Stennis (CVN 74), left, Capt. Richard Prescott, executive officer of Stennis, far right, Master Chief Master-at-Arms Brandy Gennette, Command Master Chief of Stennis, far left, and LT. Christopher Blais, right, present Cmdr. Laveda McDaniels with a going away award during a ring-off ceremony aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, Apr. 2, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mekhi Manson)