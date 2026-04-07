Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims

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A bugler plays the U.S. National Anthem during a memorial service at RAF Welford, England, Mar. 31, 2026. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid, a joint wreath laying ceremony takes place, memorializing the multinational 101st Squadron crew that perished during a crash at RAF Welford while returning from Germany on March 31, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)