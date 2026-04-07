A bugler plays the U.S. National Anthem during a memorial service at RAF Welford, England, Mar. 31, 2026. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid, a joint wreath laying ceremony takes place, memorializing the multinational 101st Squadron crew that perished during a crash at RAF Welford while returning from Germany on March 31, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9604704
|VIRIN:
|260331-F-KS661-1017
|Resolution:
|4660x3107
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|RAF WELFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.