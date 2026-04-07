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    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims [Image 14 of 19]

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    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims

    RAF WELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Airmen from the 420th Munitions Squadron stand at attention during a memorial service at RAF Welford, England, Mar. 31, 2026. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid, a joint wreath laying ceremony takes place, memorializing the multinational 101st Squadron crew that perished during a crash at RAF Welford while returning from Germany on March 31, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 06:34
    Photo ID: 9604701
    VIRIN: 260331-F-KS661-1014
    Resolution: 5747x3831
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: RAF WELFORD, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims
    Community Unites to Honor Lancaster Crash Victims

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    TAGS

    Lancaster
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    420th Munitions Squadron
    420th MUNS

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