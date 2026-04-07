7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run

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Students, leaders and instructors of the 7th Army Training Commands Noncommissioned Officer Academy pose for a photo after the Commandant’s Run in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 9, 2026. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)