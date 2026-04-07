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    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run [Image 10 of 12]

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    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Students, leaders and instructors of the 7th Army Training Command's Noncommissioned Officer Academy conduct a three-mile run for the Commandant’s Run in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 9, 2026. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 06:33
    Photo ID: 9604682
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XV403-1416
    Resolution: 6520x4347
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run
    7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run

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    NCOA
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

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