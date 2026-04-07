Students, leaders and instructors of the 7th Army Training Command's Noncommissioned Officer Academy conduct a three-mile run for the Commandant’s Run in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 9, 2026. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 06:33
|Photo ID:
|9604682
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV403-1416
|Resolution:
|6520x4347
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7ATC NCOA Class 05-26 Commandant's Run [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.