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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 8 of 14]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to take off from the flight deck aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, April 7, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9604657
    VIRIN: 260407-M-KL381-1368
    Resolution: 5403x3602
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    AH-1Z Viper
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

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