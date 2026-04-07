U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct pre-flight checks prior to flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, April 7, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9604652
|VIRIN:
|260407-M-KL381-1270
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.