NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 10, 2026) Zafirenia Xylouri, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a plaque in recognition of her achievement as Local National Junior Civilian of the Quarter FY1 from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, March 10, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)