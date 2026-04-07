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    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters [Image 7 of 17]

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    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters

    GREECE

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 10, 2026) Air Traffic Controlman Andrew Chapa, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Letter of Commendation from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, March 10, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9604622
    VIRIN: 260310-N-NO067-1278
    Resolution: 5468x4374
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay March Command Quarters

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    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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