(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    809th MRBC sling load [Image 4 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    809th MRBC sling load

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, prepare slinging equipment during sling load training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 7, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:16
    Photo ID: 9604606
    VIRIN: 260407-A-FT253-1027
    Resolution: 5341x3561
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 809th MRBC sling load [Image 23 of 23], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load
    809th MRBC sling load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery