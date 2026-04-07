809th MRBC sling load

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U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, hook up an M30 Bridge Erection Boat to a CH-47F Chinook, operated by 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, during sling load training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 7, 2026. This marks the first time in Europe that Improved Ribbon Bridge elements and M30 Bridge Erection Boats get air lifted. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)