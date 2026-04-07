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    Misawa Air Base leadership signs proclamation for Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3]

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    Misawa Air Base leadership signs proclamation for Month of the Military Child

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Adrien Goshea 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    20260409-N-MV861-1061 MISAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew T. Hoyt, deputy commander, 35th Fighter Wing, presents award to a faculty member of Sollars Elementary School during the Month of the Military Child Proclamation signing ceremony. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adrien Goshea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 00:33
    Photo ID: 9604375
    VIRIN: 260408-N-MV861-1061
    Resolution: 5541x4761
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    NAF Misawa
    NAFM
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)

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