Misawa Air Base leadership signs proclamation for Month of the Military Child

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20260409-N-MV861-1028 MISAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew T. Hoyt, deputy commander, 35th Fighter Wing, presents awards to students of Sollars Elementary School during the Month of the Military Child Proclamation signing ceremony. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adrien Goshea)