C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026

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Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin signs a guest book during a scheduled visit to U.S. Naval Support Activity Singapore, April 8, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)