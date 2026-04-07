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    C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

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    C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026

    SINGAPORE

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, left, and Capt. Silas Bouyer, U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore, meet during a visit to NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 23:52
    Photo ID: 9604320
    VIRIN: 260408-N-ED646-1013
    Resolution: 7358x4905
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026
    C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026
    C7F Visits NSA Singapore, April 8, 2026

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    C7F
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    INDOPACIFC
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore

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