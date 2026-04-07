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    HVAC repairs begin as spring starts [Image 2 of 2]

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    HVAC repairs begin as spring starts

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lane Nance, 773d Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, works on a heating unit on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2026. As the seasons change from winter to spring and the snow begins to melt, issues that occurred over the cold months can begin to show. The 773d CES works in tandem with the 673d CES to maintain and restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9604172
    VIRIN: 260331-F-IW449-1014
    Resolution: 4462x2969
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HVAC repairs begin as spring starts [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HVAC repairs begin as spring starts
    HVAC repairs begin as spring starts

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    HVAC
    773d CES
    673d Civil Engineer Group
    Ready Base

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