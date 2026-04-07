HVAC repairs begin as spring starts

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lane Nance, 773d Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, works on a heating unit on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2026. As the seasons change from winter to spring and the snow begins to melt, issues that occurred over the cold months can begin to show. The 773d CES works in tandem with the 673d CES to maintain and restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)