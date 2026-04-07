A scene from the 2026 Family Movie Night in building 905 is shown April 3, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was a kickoff event for observing Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy. Approximately 70 people attended the event that included the movie, games, and free pizza for attendees. (U.S. Army Photo by Ashley Sivert/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9604014
|VIRIN:
|260403-A-A4608-3674
|Resolution:
|597x781
|Size:
|152.88 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
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