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    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event [Image 12 of 15]

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    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the 2026 Family Movie Night in building 905 is shown April 3, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was a kickoff event for observing Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy. Approximately 70 people attended the event that included the movie, games, and free pizza for attendees. (U.S. Army Photo by Ashley Sivert/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9604012
    VIRIN: 260403-A-A4608-8914
    Resolution: 690x635
    Size: 123.62 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event
    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event

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    Fort McCoy family members gather for 2026 MOMC Family Movie Night event

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Month of the Military Child, Army quality of life, Fort McCoy DFMWR, IMCOM

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