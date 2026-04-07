(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Best Mortar Competition [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Best Mortar Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Mortar teams from across the Army compete in the 2026 Best Mortar Competition in M250 Shoot event April 8, 2026, at Wagner Range, on Fort Benning, Georgia. This event tests competitors on their marksmanship proficiency with the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW). (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9603974
    VIRIN: 260408-A-QR442-5336
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Best Mortar Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition
    2026 Best Mortar Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Infantryweek
    Daniel Marble
    BMC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery