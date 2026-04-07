Mortar teams from across the Army compete in the 2026 Best Mortar Competition in M250 Shoot event April 8, 2026, at Wagner Range, on Fort Benning, Georgia. This event tests competitors on their marksmanship proficiency with the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW). (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9603973
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-QR442-5332
|Resolution:
|4681x3121
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
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