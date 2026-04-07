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    Soo Locks to host Engineers Day 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Soo Locks to host Engineers Day 2026

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education, Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula, and Superior Health Systems are hosting open house events for the 2026 Soo Locks Engineers Day on June 26, 2026.

    Visitors will not be able to cross the locks this year due to increased construction activity and evolving security protocols. There will be a variety of unique exhibits in the park for visitors to learn about the Soo Locks as well as several stakeholder and partner missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9603812
    VIRIN: 250627-A-WR196-1116
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soo Locks to host Engineers Day 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sault Ste. Marie
    Soo Locks
    Soo Locks Visitor Center Association
    Soo Locks Visitor Center
    Soo Locks Engineers Day

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