Soo Locks to host Engineers Day 2026

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education, Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula, and Superior Health Systems are hosting open house events for the 2026 Soo Locks Engineers Day on June 26, 2026.



Visitors will not be able to cross the locks this year due to increased construction activity and evolving security protocols. There will be a variety of unique exhibits in the park for visitors to learn about the Soo Locks as well as several stakeholder and partner missions.