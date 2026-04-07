Soo Locks to host Engineers Day 2026

Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District in conjunction with the City of...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education, Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula, and Superior Health Systems are hosting open house events for the 2026 Soo Locks Engineers Day on June 26, 2026. Visitors will not be able to cross the locks this year due to increased construction activity and evolving security protocols. There will be a variety of unique exhibits in the park for visitors to learn about the Soo Locks as well as several stakeholder and partner missions. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education, Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula, and Superior Health Systems are hosting open house events for the 2026 Soo Locks Engineers Day on June 26.



“Visitors will not be able to cross the locks this year due to increased construction activity and evolving security protocols,” said LeighAnn Ryckeghem, Soo Project Office Operations Manager. “There will be a variety of unique exhibits in the park for visitors to learn about the Soo Locks as well as several stakeholder and partner missions.”



This year, visitors are welcome into Soo Locks Canal Park from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 26 for Engineers Day activities and new Corps of Engineers vessel dedications.Following the Engineers Day events, the viewing platform will remain open until 10 p.m., and the Soo Locks Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



“The first Soo Locks Engineers Day took place on June 16, 1975,” said Soo Locks Archivist Natalie Humphrey. “Then mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Frank Pingatore, declared the day as Army Corps of Engineers Day and urged all good people of the community to give recognition to the people who comprise the Corps of Engineers. Since 1975, the Soo Locks have hosted Engineers Day, except for 2020, welcoming all visitors to share in the Soo Locks history and mission.”



We are continuing the requirement for all bags coming into the Soo Locks Park to be clear. Clear bags will allow park security to quickly inspect bags and assist with making this a fun and safe event for everyone.



For our visitors bringing bags, the Engineers Day policy for the Soo Locks follows:



· Clear bags cannot be larger than 12 inches long, 6 inches deep and 12 inches wide.

· Diaper bags are not allowed.

· Medical bags are exempt.

· Wallets must not have a strap and cannot exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.



All people entering the Soo Locks are subject to a security search. Firearms, weapons - including knives of any size, drugs, pets (except service animals), skateboards and bicycles are not permitted.



We will be continuing one-way entry into the park through the main gate for security screening.



The Sault Ste. Marie Convention and Visitors Bureau are closing a portion of Portage Avenue to focus on downtown city merchants and vendors. Downtown Portage Avenue will close to vehicle traffic and open for pedestrians and vendors between Ferris Street and Osborn Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 26.

“The Soo Locks have long been a cornerstone of our community’s history,” said Linda Hoath, executive director of the Sault Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Engineers Day gives us the opportunity to honor both their legacy and the innovation behind them. In recent years, we’ve worked to expand Engineers Day into a celebration that engages the entire downtown. We’re excited to welcome both residents and visitors to join us downtown for this special event.”

Along with welcoming visitors to the Soo Locks Park, several other events will take place:



·Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula and Superior Health Systems Arts, Crafts and Family Fun Fair at the City Hall grounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

·Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



To register as a vendor (no-cost) on Portage Avenue, please contact the Sault Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at 906-632-3366 or [admin@saultstemarie.com](mailto:admin@saultstemarie.com).





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