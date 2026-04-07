Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:25 Photo ID: 9603804 VIRIN: 260408-D-HW608-9435 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.26 MB Location: ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US

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This work, Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.