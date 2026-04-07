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    Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon [Image 2 of 3]

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    Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon

    ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair Gill and Enterprise Mayor William Cooper stand together after the AUSA Luncheon in Enterprise on April 8, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9603798
    VIRIN: 260408-D-HW608-8308
    Resolution: 5534x4000
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Gen. Gill Outlines Army Aviation Transformation at AUSA Luncheon
    Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon
    Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon

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    Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon

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    TAGS

    AUSA
    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    Community Relations

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