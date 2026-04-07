Maj. Gen. Clair Gill and Enterprise Mayor William Cooper stand together after the AUSA Luncheon in Enterprise on April 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9603798
|VIRIN:
|260408-D-HW608-8308
|Resolution:
|5534x4000
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maj. Gen. Gill outlines Army Aviation transformation at AUSA Luncheon
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