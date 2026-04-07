Lt. Choe gets promoted

Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, promotes Lt. Sehee Choe to the rank of Lieutenant Commander April 7, 2026, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 13:19
|Photo ID:
|9603340
|VIRIN:
|260407-N-DU371-1003
|Resolution:
|5414x5504
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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