Date Taken: 04.07.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:19 Photo ID: 9603340 VIRIN: 260407-N-DU371-1003 Resolution: 5414x5504 Size: 6.34 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Choe gets promoted [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.