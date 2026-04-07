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    Lt. Choe gets promoted [Image 2 of 4]

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    Lt. Choe gets promoted

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, promotes Lt. Sehee Choe to the rank of Lieutenant Commander April 7, 2026, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9603337
    VIRIN: 260407-N-DU371-1002
    Resolution: 6709x5504
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Choe gets promoted [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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