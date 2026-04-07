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    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon. [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Omar Elizondo, assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron, launches a weather balloon from amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) April 7, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:03
    Photo ID: 9603311
    VIRIN: 260407-N-TW227-1033
    Resolution: 4671x7007
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon
    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon
    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon
    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon.
    U.S. Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloon.

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    NASA
    Weather balloon
    Artemis
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
    45th Weather Squadron
    U.S. Air Force

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