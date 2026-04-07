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    Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 2 of 6]

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    Travis welcomes Airmen home

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Family members wait for the return of their U.S. Airman after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s role in supporting global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9603105
    VIRIN: 260403-F-QQ319-1204
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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