Family members wait for the return of their U.S. Airman after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s role in supporting global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9603105
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-QQ319-1204
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.