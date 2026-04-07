Travis welcomes Airmen home

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric Peyton, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron AMS Unit superintendent, reunites with his wife after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s role in supporting global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)