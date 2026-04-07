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    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week [Image 1 of 2]

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    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The NMRTC Cherry Point Preventive Medicine team ensures the safety and health of service members, civilians and visitors aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They often visit locations on the base to conduct health inspections and mosquito monitoring.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 08:25
    Photo ID: 9602783
    VIRIN: 260407-O-KJ310-3943
    Resolution: 2705x1803
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week
    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week

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    Cherrypoint, navy medicine, navymedicine, public health week, occupational medicine

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