The NMRTC Cherry Point Preventive Medicine team ensures the safety and health of service members, civilians and visitors aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They often visit locations on the base to conduct health inspections and mosquito monitoring.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9602783
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-KJ310-3943
|Resolution:
|2705x1803
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week
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