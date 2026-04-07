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    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week

    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The NMRTC Cherry Point Occupational Medicine team ensures the health and safety of...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    In honor of National Public Health Week 2026, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command celebrates our Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine teams.

    Both play integral roles in “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight” by ensuring the operational readiness of units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the health of those living and working on the base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 08:26
    Story ID: 562214
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week
    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week

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    TAGS

    navy medicine
    Cherrypoint
    occupational medicine
    navymedicine
    public health week

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