In honor of National Public Health Week 2026, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command celebrates our Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine teams.
Both play integral roles in “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight” by ensuring the operational readiness of units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the health of those living and working on the base.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:26
|Story ID:
|562214
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point Celebrates National Public Health Week, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.