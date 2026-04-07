Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines

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U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force and Philippine contractors onload a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement onto a Philippine barge in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, March 17, 2026. The prepositioning of equipment in support of Exercise Balikatan 26 demonstrates how Maritime Prepositioning Force processes operationalize distributed sustainment by conducting offload, distribution, and regeneration of equipment through afloat platforms, ashore nodes, and transportation networks to distribute equipment across multiple locations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison M. Luciano)