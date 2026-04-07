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    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines [Image 1 of 5]

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    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force and Philippine contractors onload tactical vehicles onto a Philippine barge in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, March 17, 2026. The prepositioning of equipment in support of Exercise Balikatan 26 demonstrates how Maritime Prepositioning Force processes operationalize distributed sustainment by conducting offload, distribution, and regeneration of equipment through afloat platforms, ashore nodes, and transportation networks to distribute equipment across multiple locations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison M. Luciano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9602647
    VIRIN: 260317-M-YC522-2004
    Resolution: 6179x4119
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines
    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines
    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines
    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines
    Balikatan 26: Distributed maritime logistics in the Philippines

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    Balikatan
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    Balikatan 26
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