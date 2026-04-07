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    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations [Image 7 of 7]

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    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations

    PHILIPPINES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Coby Moran, I Marine Expeditionary Force, center, and Philippines Army Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, converse during a key leader engagement focused on the Maritime Prepositioning Force offload supporting Exercise Balikatan 26 in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, March 12, 2026. The key leader engagement formally introduced commanders and key leaders from the U.S. and AFP who were integral to the planning of the MPF offload operation. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison M. Luciano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 03:33
    Photo ID: 9602586
    VIRIN: 260312-M-YC522-1008
    Resolution: 6157x4105
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations
    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations
    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations
    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations
    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations
    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations
    Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations

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    Key Leader Engagement
    Balikatan
    MPF Offload
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 26
    BK26

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