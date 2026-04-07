Balikatan 26: U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers conduct a key leader engagement ahead of maritime sustainment operations

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U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members interact during a key leader engagement focused on the Maritime Prepositioning Force offload supporting Exercise Balikatan 26 in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, March 12, 2026. The key leader engagement formally introduced commanders and key leaders from the U.S. and AFP who were integral to the planning of the MPF offload operation. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison M. Luciano)