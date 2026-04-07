11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Frankowski, a light armored vehicle driver with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sights in a modified M4 carbine on a VBAT unmanned aerial system aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during counter-small UAS training in the Pacific Ocean, April 4, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the United States’ long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)