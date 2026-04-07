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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 11 of 16]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tiegh Simon, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates how to use a modified M4 Carbine aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during counter-small unmanned aerial systems training in the Pacific Ocean, April 4, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the United States’ long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 02:53
    Photo ID: 9602529
    VIRIN: 260404-M-TI498-1046
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 596.01 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland

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    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, USS Portland, Integration

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