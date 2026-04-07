11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DoW Contractors Conduct C-sUAS Training Aboard USS Portland

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tiegh Simon, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates how to use a modified M4 Carbine aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during counter-small unmanned aerial systems training in the Pacific Ocean, April 4, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the United States’ long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)