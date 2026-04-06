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    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships [Image 6 of 7]

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    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia prepare to compete during the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 7, 2026. The tournament, which runs Apr. 8-10, tests the mettle of Soldiers from across the Army in hand-to-hand combat to enhance unit lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9602438
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-AM608-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3102
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships
    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships
    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships
    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships
    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships
    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships
    National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships

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    #Lacerdacup2026
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