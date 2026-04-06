National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia prepare to compete during the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 7, 2026. The tournament, which runs Apr. 8-10, tests the mettle of Soldiers from across the Army in hand-to-hand combat to enhance unit lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)