National Guard teams ready for Army combatives championships

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia prepare to compete during the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 7, 2026. The tournament, which runs Apr. 8-10, tests the mettle of Soldiers from across the Army in hand-to-hand combat to enhance unit lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9602435
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-AM608-1004
|Resolution:
|5028x3352
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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