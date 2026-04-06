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    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026 [Image 8 of 10]

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    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026

    BULACAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army Col. Ricarte A. Dayata, chief of staff of the 1st Scout Ranger Regiment, Special Operations Command, speaks on partnership and jungle operations during the opening ceremony of the Jungle Operations Training Course as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The ceremony marked the start of a 17-day training program focused on combat tracking, jungle survival, hand-to-hand combat and patrolling techniques to enhance operational effectiveness in dense jungle environments. The course brings together U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army soldiers to build shared understanding, strengthen interoperability and prepare forces to operate effectively in complex terrain through progressive, scenario-based training that culminates in a field training exercise. This engagement strengthens interoperability, builds mutual trust, and reinforces the U.S.-Philippines Alliance while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 21:35
    Photo ID: 9602352
    VIRIN: 260407-A-MA645-1008
    Resolution: 7742x5164
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: BULACAN, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026
    25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026

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    Philippine Army
    Jungle Operations
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army

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