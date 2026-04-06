25th Infantry Division Opens Jungle Operations Training with Philippine Army During Exercise Salaknib 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army soldiers gather for the opening ceremony of the Jungle Operations Training Course as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The ceremony marked the start of a 17-day training program focused on combat tracking, jungle survival, hand-to-hand combat and patrolling techniques to enhance operational effectiveness in dense jungle environments. The course brings together U.S. and Philippine forces to build shared understanding, strengthen interoperability and prepare soldiers to operate effectively in complex terrain through progressive, scenario-based training that culminates in a field training exercise. This engagement strengthens interoperability, builds mutual trust, and reinforces the U.S.-Philippines Alliance while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)