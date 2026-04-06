Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell

Students conduct rappel training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School tower on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 2, 2026. The physically demanding course tests Soldiers’ strength, endurance and discipline as they train to conduct air assault operations.
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett, 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9602027
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-AY917-4328
|Resolution:
|3200x2134
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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