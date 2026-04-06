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    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 5]

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    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Students conduct rappel training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School tower on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 2, 2026. The physically demanding course tests Soldiers’ strength, endurance and discipline as they train to conduct air assault operations.

    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett, 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9602029
    VIRIN: 260402-A-AY917-6119
    Resolution: 3200x2134
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell [Image 5 of 5], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell
    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell
    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell
    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell
    Air Assault School students conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell

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    135th MPAD
    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

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